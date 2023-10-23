Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of LOW opened at $190.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.91. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

