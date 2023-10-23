LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,468 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Paychex worth $49,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 164.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

