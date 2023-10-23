LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,651 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.43% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $49,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $3,583,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,659,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after buying an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $960,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $56.87.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

