LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,996,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.02% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $47,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,759,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524,601 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,290,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,023,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 346.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 260,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,614 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

