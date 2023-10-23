LPL Financial LLC Buys 19,945 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.70% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $40,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
NULG stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
