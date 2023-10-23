LPL Financial LLC Buys 19,945 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.70% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $40,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NULG stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.