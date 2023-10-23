LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.62% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $38,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $65.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $571.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

