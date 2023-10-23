LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $48,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,377,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
