LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 17.96% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $48,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

