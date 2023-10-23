LPL Financial LLC Has $41.12 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,726 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.45% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $41,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 47,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $34.89 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

