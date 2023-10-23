LPL Financial LLC Has $47.02 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 8.28% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $47,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMUB opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1393 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.