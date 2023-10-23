LPL Financial LLC Has $48.78 Million Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,108 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.71% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $48,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,877,000 after buying an additional 423,889 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 144.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 667,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 393,980 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 320.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 494,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 377,129 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 590.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 98,768 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

