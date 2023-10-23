LPL Financial LLC Purchases 13,672 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Hershey worth $49,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Hershey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $190.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.67 and a 200 day moving average of $237.58. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $186.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

