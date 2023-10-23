LPL Financial LLC Purchases 23,122 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,341 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 23,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $41,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after buying an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $133.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

