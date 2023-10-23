LPL Financial LLC Purchases 302,999 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,635,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,999 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.30% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $47,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 53,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 119,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 348,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,074,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after buying an additional 383,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $943.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1728 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

