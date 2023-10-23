LPL Financial LLC Purchases 39,833 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.69% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $46,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $182.30 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.12 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.83.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.