LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $42,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $117.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

