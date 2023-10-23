LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.80% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $48,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 76.9% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $178.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $146.55 and a 12-month high of $233.01.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

