LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,819 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of National Grid worth $46,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 197.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,577,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in National Grid by 288.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 136,674 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Grid by 11.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,281,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,265,000 after buying an additional 135,337 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

