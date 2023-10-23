LPL Financial LLC Sells 45,298 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $41,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
SCHO stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
