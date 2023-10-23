LPL Financial LLC Sells 995,428 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $46,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PDBC opened at $15.05 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

