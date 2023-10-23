Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at $102,273,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,451.23 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,109.00 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,488.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,411.67.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 EPS for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

