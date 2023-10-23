MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Price Performance

MarketWise stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Insider Activity at MarketWise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $343,027.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,602.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $343,027.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,851,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,602.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amber Lee Mason bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,085 shares of company stock valued at $86,006 and sold 390,353 shares valued at $583,551. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MarketWise

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.