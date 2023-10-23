Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $409.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.26. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.40 and a 1-year high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

