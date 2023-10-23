Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Masimo by 157.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.17.

Masimo Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $83.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

