MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,811,000 after buying an additional 858,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.85. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $183.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

