Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) to Issue Dividend of $1.00

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

MDRRP opened at $22.00 on Monday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

