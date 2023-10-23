Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) to Issue Dividend of $1.00

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance
MDRRP opened at $22.00 on Monday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medalist Diversified REIT
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 2 Mega Caps With Comeback Rallies About To Start
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Super Micro Computer an Unsung Hero of AI-Driven Growth?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- DraftKings Plays the Right Cards in Online Gaming Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.