Megaworld Co. (MGAWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on November 29th

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Megaworld Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of MGAWY opened at $7.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Megaworld has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.62.
About Megaworld
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Megaworld
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 2 Mega Caps With Comeback Rallies About To Start
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is Super Micro Computer an Unsung Hero of AI-Driven Growth?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- DraftKings Plays the Right Cards in Online Gaming Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.