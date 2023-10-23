Megaworld Co. (MGAWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on November 29th

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Megaworld Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MGAWY opened at $7.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. Megaworld has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Get Megaworld alerts:

About Megaworld

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.