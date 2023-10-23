Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 22,485 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

