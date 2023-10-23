Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,817,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $728,764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

FRT stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.39.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.