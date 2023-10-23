Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 140.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $70.86 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

