Merit Financial Group LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $74.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

