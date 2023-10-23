Merit Financial Group LLC Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 300.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $331.19 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $302.01 and a 52 week high of $356.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.13.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

