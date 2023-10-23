Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,912 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

