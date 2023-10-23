Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,377,000 after buying an additional 1,537,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

