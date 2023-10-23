Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $66.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

