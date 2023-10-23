Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 5,368 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $48.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

