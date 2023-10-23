Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $861,000 Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PCY stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

