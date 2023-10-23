Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MMSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

