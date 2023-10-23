Mountain High Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:MYHI) & Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Head-To-Head Review

Mountain High Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:MYHI – Get Free Report) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 58.6% of Mountain High Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mountain High Acquisitions alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mountain High Acquisitions and Jupiter Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain High Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mountain High Acquisitions and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain High Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A Jupiter Wellness -210.13% -211.48% -117.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain High Acquisitions and Jupiter Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain High Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -1.11 Jupiter Wellness $5.96 million 7.00 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.76

Mountain High Acquisitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain High Acquisitions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mountain High Acquisitions beats Jupiter Wellness on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain High Acquisitions

(Get Free Report)

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Jupiter Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.