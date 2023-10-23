Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,327 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

