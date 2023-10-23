Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $64.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

