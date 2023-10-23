Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 4,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,103,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 800,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,968,000.

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $73.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

