Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $82.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.