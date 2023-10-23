Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 111 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $134.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.42 and its 200 day moving average is $143.11. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

