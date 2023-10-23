Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 3,011 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 44,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.71%.

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

