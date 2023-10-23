Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,081 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 115.5% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,555 shares of company stock valued at $432,977 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

JXN opened at $39.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.38. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

