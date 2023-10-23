Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

