Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $43.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,542.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $1,301,534. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

