Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CFO opened at $57.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $540.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $69.14.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

