Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 110,428 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,953,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5,173.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 95,908 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,018,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $121.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $89.86 and a one year high of $136.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

